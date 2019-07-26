PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fast-moving fire spread to multiple homes on Long Island Friday night.
The quick response from a neighborhood hero may have saved a life.
The flames broke out on New Street in Port Washington Friday evening. One home was destroyed in the blaze and a house next door was damaged.
When a neighbor noticed the flames, he jumped into action before firefighters even arrived.
“He realized there was no way for him to get out of the house. So I ran and got an extension ladder from my garage. I put it up to the second floor and he was able to get out,” Scott Trimarchi said.
“His dog was also there. His dog at first didn’t want to leave the house, so he grabbed the dog and pretty much dropped him down to the ground, into my hands.”
The man who was temporarily trapped suffered minor injuries.
Local fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.