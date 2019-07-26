



– When the iconic Grand Central Terminal opened its doors in 1913, so did a restaurant inside: the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant

Over a century later, the Oyster Bar is among the largest and most famous seafood restaurants in New York City. Commuters, businesspeople, and tourists sit at tables and on stools beneath soaring arched ceilings of Guastavino tile.

“The atmosphere here is loud, festive, exciting,” said Chef Sandy Ingber. He’s in his 29th year at the Oyster Bar.

The most popular menu items are, of course, raw oysters. The offerings suit a range of palates and change daily.

“Some people like sweet. Some people like really briny,” Ingber said.

Oysters from the East Coast are typically salty, while West Coast oysters are said to be creamier and sweeter.

To novices, he recommends the local Blue Point oyster from Long Island Sound.

“We call it a beginner’s oyster. It’s mild and easy to eat.”

While oysters are served alongside lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, and house-made shallot vinaigrette, Ingber recommends enjoying them unadorned.

The longtime staff at the Oyster Bar share their expertise and contagious conviviality with their customers. Ingber is grateful to work among them.

“This has really been a fantastic ride for me,” Ingber said. “This has been my greatest experience of my life.”

Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant

Grand Central Terminal

89 East 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017

(212) 490-6650

https://www.oysterbarny.com/

