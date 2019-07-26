NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A possible suspicious item at a subway station in Queens was given the all clear Friday morning.

Authorities said a man apparently jumped onto the tracks around 6:45 a.m. at the Liberty Avenue and 80th Street subway station and was struck by an A train.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said they found a suspicious item inside his backpack.

A service is suspended in both directions between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach while NYPD assists someone who was struck by a train at 80 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 26, 2019

A train service was suspended in both directions between Euclid Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard/Howard Beach while the investigation was under way.

At around 8:45 a.m., authorities determined the item was not suspicious and subway service was returned to normal.