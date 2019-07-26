



It may count as just one loss, but Thursday night will go down as one of the most embarrassing performances in Yankees history and Masahiro Tanaka’s career.

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in a seven-run first inning, then added a solo shot in the eighth as the Boston Red Sox put a historic pounding on the AL East-leading Yankees, beating New York 19-3 in the opener of their four-game series.

The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 117-year history of the rivalry.

In perhaps the worst-ever start by a Yankees pitcher against the Red Sox, Masahiro Tanaka (7-6) allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four in 3 1/3 innings. It was the most earned runs ever allowed by a Yankees pitcher against Boston since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.

The woeful outing put the spotlight directly on New York’s underachieving starting rotation. With Tanaka’s ERA exploding to 4.79, every member of the starting staff has an ERA over 4. It’s also putting even more pressure on General Manager Brian Cashman to pay up and finally acquire an ace pitcher at the July 31 trade deadline — something he’s failed to do for two straight years.

Rick Porcello (9-7) had his problems, giving back two runs in the top of the second after being spotted a 7-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka added a solo homer in the fifth to make it 12-3. But the Red Sox right-hander managed to finish six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one.

Bogaerts had four hits, and Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three apiece. Bradley, Michael Chavis and J.D. Martinez each had two of Boston’s 10 doubles.

The series against the Yankees is the start of a seven-game homestand against New York and Tampa Bay and part of 14 straight against the two teams leading Boston in the division. Despite winning two of three in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Red Sox returned home a season-high 11 back in the AL East.

Tanaka, who had won four straight decisions, walked Mookie Betts to lead off the bottom of the first and walked Rafael Devers before Bogaerts hit a 451-foot homer over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below. He allowed three singles to load the bases and, with two outs, Bradley and Betts hit back-to-back two-run doubles to make it 7-0 after just one inning.

Stephen Tarpley wasn’t much better, giving up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer in the eighth, then Bogarts followed with his second of the night; this one failed to reach Lansdowne Street only because it clipped the billboard above the Monster.

ON THE FARM:

Deivi Garcia made his third start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he bids for a big-league call-up. The 20-year-old right-hander entered the game with 124 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

OF Brett Gardner was placed on 10-day IL with left knee inflammation, retroactive to Monday.

OF Cameron Maybin (left calf strain) made a rehab appearance in Triple-A and went 4-for-5 with a homer and a double. Manager Aaron Boone said Maybin is expected to play nine innings in the field on Friday.

UP NEXT:

LHP James Paxton (5-5), who pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, striking out 12 against Boston on April 16.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)