NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The catwalk is almost ready for the Algonquin Hotel‘s annual fashion show and fundraiser.
Cats will prance down the runway next week to raise money for their furry friends.
The Algonquin Hotel, which opened in 1902, has been home to a cat since the 1920s. The hotel is currently on its 12th cat, Hamlet VIII.
Alice DeAlmeida, chief cat officer at the Algonquin Hotel, says the fundraiser for the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals is “Hamlet’s way of giving back because adoption is the only option.”
The theme of this year’s feline fashion show is “It’s A Small World.” The cat models will wear outfits representing different countries.
The Algonquin Cat’s Annual Celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption in front of the hotel starting at 3 p.m.
Visit animalalliancenyc.org for more information about the event and to get tickets.