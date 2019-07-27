



— Police are looking for the man who attacked an MTA bus driver in the Bronx, sending him to the hospital.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at a bus stop in Highbridge, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

The Bx35 was stopped at West 169th Street and the Edward L. Grant Highway to pick up passengers.

Dash cam video shows the suspect crossing the street in front of the bus and walking toward the driver’s window. The suspect then allegedly sprayed the bus driver in the face with an unknown substance.

After the attack, police say the suspect ran off while the 42-year-old victim had to be taken to the hospital.

“This is, like, ridiculous. I mean, who would do something to a bus driver? The bus drivers are trying to provide a service to the community,” Bronx resident Matthew Carter said.

Carter saw the commotion while trying to catch a different bus on Edward L. Grant Highway. He and many others were upset by what they saw.

“I feel worried about it,” one woman said.

The bus driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.