PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters in New Jersey are on scene of a four-alarm fire in Perth Amboy.

Several firefighters suffered heat exhaustion battling the flames.

More than 75 firefighters from a half dozen departments across the area rushed to a home to assist Perth Amboy firefighters who were dealing with intense flames on a hot summer day.

The fire is now out, but there is still a concern over hot spots.

According to the fire chief, the fire broke out at the two-story home on Washington Street around 2 p.m.

Everyone who lived inside was able to get out without any injuries, but it took firefighters nearly three hours to get the blaze under control.

CBS2 has learned that 28 people have been displaced because of the fire, including several who lived in a home next door that was also damaged.

The warm summer day put firefighters at risk for heat exhaustion and three firefighters suffered medical emergencies.

“It’s physically exhausting. All firefighters were taught to stay hydrated. We’re a career department, so at seven o’clock we start drinking water all day throughout the duration of our shift for when a fire like this happens. We brought in the JFP EMS bus with a lot of water and a cooling station,” Chief Ed Mullin explained.

Out of the three firefighters who suffered heat exhaustion, only one was taken to a local hospital and he’s expected to recover.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.