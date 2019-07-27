Comments
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man died after a fight at New Jersey bar early Saturday morning, officials say.
According to the Union County prosecutor’s office, police officers were sent to Ben’s Bar on Meadow Street in Elizabeth just after 2 a.m. for a report of an altercation.
When they arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Oscar Melara, who was suffering from unspecified injuries.
Melara was taken to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Johnny Ho at (908) 403-8271 or Detective Lamar Hartsfield at (908) 451-1873.
Union County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone who has a tip can call (908) 654-8477 or leave a tip online at uctip.org.