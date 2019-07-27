PALISADES PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was assaulted, then hit by a vehicle in New Jersey.

It happened in Palisades Park just after 2 a.m. on July 21.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says officers were sent to Bergen Boulevard near East Palisades Boulevard for a report of a fight.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man lying in the road, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a local medical center, where he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

According to authorities, surveillance video shows the victim was assaulted by three unknown male suspects and left unconscious in the eastbound lane of East Palisades Boulevard.

A short time later, the victim was struck by vehicle. The driver did not stop.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a white 2012-2018 BMW X5 four-door SUV. It was last seen traveling northbound on Bergen Boulevard toward Fort Lee.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Bergen County prosecutor’s office at (201) 226-5595 or the Palisades Park Police Department at (201) 944-0900.