NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police tased a man who walked into an NYPD station with a knife Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 75th Precinct station house in Brooklyn.

According to police, a 26-year-old man walked into the station’s lobby carrying a large knife in his hand.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused. Surveillance video shows several officers draw their firearms and tasers.

The man was tased and taken into custody before being transported to a local medical center in stable condition.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan praised the officers on social media, saying, “Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!”

