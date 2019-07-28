NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police tased a man who walked into an NYPD station with a knife Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 75th Precinct station house in Brooklyn.
According to police, a 26-year-old man walked into the station’s lobby carrying a large knife in his hand.
Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused. Surveillance video shows several officers draw their firearms and tasers.
Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man holding a long knife walked into the @NYPD75Pct — and asked to be shot — these cops reacted quickly. Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done! pic.twitter.com/XgzwLih1UO
— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 28, 2019
The man was tased and taken into custody before being transported to a local medical center in stable condition.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan praised the officers on social media, saying, “Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!”