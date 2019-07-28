



— It appears that the Mets, who are five games below .500, but currently playing some of their best baseball of the season, are going for it.

According to multiple reports, the Mets have reached an agreement on trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that would send right-hander Marcus Stroman to Queens, pending an exchange of medical information.

New York gave up pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson in the deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

A native of Medford on Long Island, Stroman is pitching much better than his record suggests this season. The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder is just 6-11 in 21 starts, but his 2.96 ERA ranks fifth in the AL. He had been mentioned numerous times this summer as a possible trade target for the first-place Yankees, so him being moved to the Mets comes as a surprise.

The Mets are just 50-55, but they have won four straight and 10 of 15 since the All-Star break to move within six games of the second wild card in the NL.

It remains to be seen what the Mets do with right-handers Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler. Syndergaard has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks and the speculation has been Wheeler would be moved because he is a pending unrestricted free agent. However, the trade for Stroman may indicate a shift in organizational thinking as far as being buyers or sellers prior to Wednesday’s trade deadline.

Stroman, 28, is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in 135 career appearances, including 129 starts, all with Toronto. He is making $7.4 million this season and is under team control for the 2020 season.