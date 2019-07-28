Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The world’s best golfers will be competing next month in Jersey City for the Northern Trust Golf Tournament as they continue their quest for the PGA Championship.
The event will be held at the Liberty National Golf Club from Aug. 7-11.
“Liberty National is such a great golf course for a lot of reasons. One, it’s super exclusive, so we open the doors for one week of the year, and so that’s the only opportunity many of us will ever get to see it,” Julie Tyson, executive director of the Northern Trust, said. “The second is you can see the Statue of Liberty from, like, 15 of 18 holes, so I would say this is the best skyline in all of sports. It’s beautiful.”
Kids under the age of 18 and active military members can attend for free.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pgatour.com.