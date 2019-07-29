SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After a freak accident on the Jersey Shore impaled a beach goer officials are pushing for new action to minimize the danger from windswept umbrellas.
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and local officials from Manasquan planned to speak out on the issue Monday morning, urging the Consumer Product Safety Commission to look into the dangers.
In July 2018, a woman was impaled by a flying umbrella pole in Seaside Heights. The loose umbrella speared London resident Margaret Reynolds in the ankle.
The umbrella was flying around with such force the pole reportedly went straight through the 67-year-old’s leg.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 31,000 people have been treated for umbrella-related injuries since 2008.
Now with the summer season in full swing, Menendez is calling on the commission to provide consumers with recommended safety standards to help prevent injuries.