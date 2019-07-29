



— Another New York City police officer took his own life over the weekend. The off-duty sergeant was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Staten Island

On Monday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman learned more on how the department is trying to prevent the rising number of suicides.

“This is tragedy on top of tragedy,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

O’Neill has called it a mental health crisis. There have been five NYPD suicides so far this summer and seven total in 2019, compared to four officer suicides all of last year.

“There really was and is no common thread. They are very different, in terms of certainly individuals who had different challenges, some of which we may not ever be aware of,” NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said.

Once again terrible news. Tonight the NYPD lost a sergeant to suicide. We ask that everyone pray for his family, friends and Co-workers. The NYPD continues to go through a difficult time. We know you won’t call the Dept if you need help please call the SBA please! 🙏➕👮‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e473M5MuWK — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 27, 2019

Earlier this month, the NYPD launched a task force to prevent officer suicides, and is now forming peer support teams to make the rounds at police precincts.

“We build these teams and have our psychologists and clinicians become familiar with the members in the commands,” Tucker said. “You build some trust, and they’ll be much more comfortable maybe coming forward and getting help.”

MORE: NYPD Suicides: Advocates Pushing Department To Offer Mindfulness Training For Officers

Janna Salisbury is the commanding officer of the NYPD Employee Assistance Unit.

“We provide temporary peer support for all uniformed and civilian members of the police department,” Lt. Salisbury said.

The EAU is made up of 17 officers that provide anonymous and confidential support 24/7 over the phone and in person.

“Coming to the unit will not jeopardize their career or their promotional potential. It could be the one thing that saves their career,” Salisbury said.

When Bauman spoke with Salisbury in June, three officers had just committed suicide in a nine-day span.

“It’s heartbreaking, because you know they were in a pain that was overwhelming. And you just wish that you could’ve found a point of intervention,” Salisbury said.

She said the best thing the department and city can do to help is talk about mental health to de-stigmatize it.

“Our officers see things on this job most people don’t see in a lifetime, and they’re trained to be the helpers to solve problems,” Salisbury said. “So it is kind of hard for officers to come forward and be vulnerable and say that they need the assistance to help get through something going on in their life.”

The lieutenant also said it’s important for officers to look out for their peers and speak up if they think a coworker needs help.

The NYPD also listed the following resources for officers in need of help.

NYPD-SPECIFIC:

Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730

Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363

POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267

OUTSIDE OPTIONS: