TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon.
It happened in Toms River at around 1 p.m. and prompted all southbound lanes to be closed. A northbound lane was shut for emergency vehicle use only.
Photos from the scene show one of the cars involved standing practically upright on its front end. The car was wedged between a large pickup truck and the median.
Multi-vehicle crash on @GSParkway SB MP 82 in Toms River. Right lane and ramp closed. No serious injuries reported. Expect delays. No additional information is available at this time. #alert
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) July 29, 2019
Incredibly, the New Jersey State Police say no serious injuries were reported.
