TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon.

The aftermath of a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River, N.J. on July 29, 2019. (credit: Facebook/OCSN)

It happened in Toms River at around 1 p.m. and prompted all southbound lanes to be closed. A northbound lane was shut for emergency vehicle use only.

The aftermath of a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River, N.J. on July 29, 2019. (credit: Facebook/Ashley Libbrecht)

Photos from the scene show one of the cars involved standing practically upright on its front end. The car was wedged between a large pickup truck and the median.

Incredibly, the New Jersey State Police say no serious injuries were reported.

