



— Police say someone who broke into a parked car in Brooklyn earlier this month got away with tens of thousands of dollars.

The incident happened on July 11 around 1 p.m. on Joralemon Street near Hicks Street in Brooklyn Heights.

Surveillance video shows a male suspect approaching a vehicle parked on the street and using a four-way cross wrench to break the passenger’s side window.

The suspect then reaches into the vehicle, takes a backpack and runs off.

Police say there was $40,000 in cash inside the backpack.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.