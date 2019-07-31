CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – She’s celebrating more than a century of life.

Louise Signore turns 107 Wednesday. They threw her a party was at the Bartow Community Center in Coop City.

Louise Signoree turned 107 on July 31, 2019. (credit: Jessica Layton/CBS2)

More than 100 people packed the party to celebrate Louise. She was born in Harlem and moved to the Bronx as a child, and she’s lived there ever since.

The first thing she told CBSN New York’s Jessica Layton was she didn’t feel like answering any questions – she’d been doing interviews and getting a party since she turned 99.

Louise doesn’t understand all the fuss, but she opened up about how she’s been able to live such a long and healthy life.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day,” Louise said. “I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married.'”

Her longevity is more than luck: It runs in the family. Her sister who unfortunately couldn’t attend the party is 102.

Louise said she’s enjoyed a lifetime of eating healthy and almost never eats cake – but today – there will be cake.

Comments

Leave a Reply