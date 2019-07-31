



– She’s celebrating more than a century of life.

Louise Signore turns 107 Wednesday. They threw her a party was at the Bartow Community Center in Coop City.

More than 100 people packed the party to celebrate Louise. She was born in Harlem and moved to the Bronx as a child, and she’s lived there ever since.

The first thing she told CBSN New York’s Jessica Layton was she didn’t feel like answering any questions – she’d been doing interviews and getting a party since she turned 99.

Louise doesn’t understand all the fuss, but she opened up about how she’s been able to live such a long and healthy life.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day,” Louise said. “I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married.'”

Her longevity is more than luck: It runs in the family. Her sister who unfortunately couldn’t attend the party is 102.

Louise said she’s enjoyed a lifetime of eating healthy and almost never eats cake – but today – there will be cake.