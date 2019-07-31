CBSN New YorkWatch Now
INDIANAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) – Bronx rapper Cardi B had to postpone her Indianapolis concert due to a security threat.

The performance at Bankers Life Field House was called off just minutes before show time on Tuesday night.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, apologized to fans on Twitter.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today. I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first,” she posted.

 

Indianapolis police said they were notified of an “unverified threat” but there was “no immediate threat to public safety.”

The concert has been rescheduled for September 11.

