



Bronx rapper Cardi B had to postpone her Indianapolis concert due to a security threat.

The performance at Bankers Life Field House was called off just minutes before show time on Tuesday night.

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, apologized to fans on Twitter.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today. I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first,” she posted.

This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2019

STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE: “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 31, 2019

Indianapolis police said they were notified of an “unverified threat” but there was “no immediate threat to public safety.”

The concert has been rescheduled for September 11.