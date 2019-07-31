CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Travel + Leisure


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -There’s no better way to cool off and unwind in the summer heat than by taking a dip in a beautiful and luxurious pool.

But where are the go-to spots to check out here in our area?

Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss their picks for the best pools in New York City.

(credit: Travel & Leisure)

Their top pick? Jimmy At The James. It’s located in SoHo, at 15 Thompson Street. They have weekend pool parties open to the public starting at 3 p.m.

“It’s just super fun and super social. They’ve got a little bar there, a teak deck, they play music, you’ve got these amazing views of the city,” Gifford said. “This is one place to definitely check out if you need a little bit of a break.”

A day pass is about $65.

The William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn also has a rooftop pool. It’s located in Williamsburg at 111 North 12th Street. It’s Brooklyn’s longest pool. Day passes are $99 during the week and $149 on the weekend.

“You can get cocktails and bites by the pool.  And also they even have summer membership programs if you want to look into it. It’s a little more expensive,” Gifford said.

Other picks: 60 Lower East Side Hotel at 190 Allen Street’s salt water pool and The Beach at Dream Downtown at 29-35 Ninth Avenue. For the complete list, click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply