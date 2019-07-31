



-There’s no better way to cool off and unwind in the summer heat than by taking a dip in a beautiful and luxurious pool.

But where are the go-to spots to check out here in our area?

Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss their picks for the best pools in New York City.

Their top pick? Jimmy At The James. It’s located in SoHo, at 15 Thompson Street. They have weekend pool parties open to the public starting at 3 p.m.

“It’s just super fun and super social. They’ve got a little bar there, a teak deck, they play music, you’ve got these amazing views of the city,” Gifford said. “This is one place to definitely check out if you need a little bit of a break.”

A day pass is about $65.

The William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn also has a rooftop pool. It’s located in Williamsburg at 111 North 12th Street. It’s Brooklyn’s longest pool. Day passes are $99 during the week and $149 on the weekend.

“You can get cocktails and bites by the pool. And also they even have summer membership programs if you want to look into it. It’s a little more expensive,” Gifford said.

Other picks: 60 Lower East Side Hotel at 190 Allen Street’s salt water pool and The Beach at Dream Downtown at 29-35 Ninth Avenue. For the complete list, click here.