EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit says riders heading to see The Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium tomorrow should plan ahead.
Fans could have to wait two hours for a train from the stadium in East Rutherford to Secaucus.
NJ TRANSIT says the rail line can move about 7,500 customers an hour.
Final trains departing for Secaucus:
- TO New York is at 2:21 a.m.
- NEC to Trenton is at 1:31 a.m.
- RVL to connect at Newark Penn for a train to High Bridge (The final train departs 10:47 p.m.); To connect at Newark Penn for a train to Raritan (The final train departs 1:09 a.m.)
- NJCL to Long Branch is at 1:09 a.m. (The finaltrain to connect to a Bay Head shuttle departs Secaucus at 11:28 p.m.)
- M&E to Dover is at 1:05 a.m. (The final train to connect to a Gladstone Branch train at Broad St. departs Secaucus at 11:51 p.m.)
- MoBo to Montclair State is at 12:43 a.m.
- Main Line to Suffern is at 1:42 a.m.
- Bergen County Line to Port Jervis at 12:50 a.m.
- Pascack Valley Line to Spring Valley at 11:23 p.m.
The Rolling Stones will play another show at MetLife on Monday, August 5.
