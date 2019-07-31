



Noah Syndergaard put aside trade talk to turn an eighth-inning lead over to his relievers, and the New York Mets rebounded from another bullpen meltdown when Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto hit consecutive home runs in the 11th for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

In their first game since trading for All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman, the Mets extended a winning streak to five games for the first time since April 2018. After falling to 40-51, the Mets have won 11 of their last 15 games to move within the outer edge of the NL wild-card race.

New York dealt pitcher Jason Vargas to Philadelphia on Monday and there has been speculation Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler could be jettisoned before Wednesday’s trade deadline. Syndergaard tweeted a GIF on Sunday of an actor who played Thor — his nickname — in a movie with the words “I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT’S GOING ON” superimposed.

Given a 2-0 lead, he allowed an unearned run in the sixth when third baseman Todd Frazier bobbled José Abreu’s two-out grounder, allowing Yolmer Sánchez to score. The 26-year-old right-hander, who is not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season, struck out a season-high 11 in 7 1/3 innings.

After the game, the prized trade chip was repeatedly asked again if being dealt Wednesday was weighing on his mind.

“It’s always in the back of my mind. I try not to harp on things that are out of my control,” Syndergaard said. When asked if he was confident he would be a Met after the 4 p.m. trade deadline, the righty added “I am.”

Seth Lugo relieved with the bases loaded and got Abreu to ground in to an inning-ending double play.

Edwin Díaz then blew a save for the fifth time in 28 chances when he walked Ryan Goins leading off the ninth, threw a wild pitch as Eloy Jiménez struck out, hit James McCann with a pitch, threw another wild pitch, then allowed a sacrifice fly to Tim Anderson.

Amed Rosario singled off José Ruiz (1-2) leading off the 11th for his fourth hit, and McNeil greeted Josh Osich with his 11th home run — his first this year off a left-hander, The drive barely cleared the fence in right-center.

Conforto homered two pitches later, giving him home runs in three straight games.

Robert Gsellman (2-2) pitched perfect two innings. The Mets had lost their previous five extra-inning games since beating Detroit on May 25.

Chicago starter Reynaldo López allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The White Sox have lost six of seven. They were 41-42 before play on July 4 but are 5-16 since.

New York built its lead on RBI groundouts by Tomás Nido in the second and Robinson Canó in the fourth.

STROMAN:

Stroman will make his debut for the Mets “sometime this weekend,” manager Mickey Callaway said. The 28-year-old All-Star is expected to join his hometown team and throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

ROTATON IN FLUX:

As a contingency move in case they trade another starter, the Mets scratched veteran RHP Ervin Santana from a start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday night. “It’s just us making sure all bases are covered,” Callaway said.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Callaway said he did not have test results on LF Dominic Smith.

UP NEXT:

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (6-7, 2.86) is scheduled to start Wednesday against White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (11-5). DeGrom has a 17-inning scoreless streak. Giolito is 0-3 with a 7.06 ERA in his last four starts.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)