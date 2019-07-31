



– Angry Upper West Side residents took their fight against cyclists all the way to the state supreme court, arguing that a protected bike lane would ruin their quality of life.

In the end on Wednesday afternoon, a judge did not agree, reports CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

Department of Transportation crews were out on Central Park West that same day, prepping the road for a change.

The controversial project will eliminate 400 parking spaces from 59th Street northbound to 110th Street to make way for a protected bike lane, work that was nearly stopped in its tracks.

On Tuesday, the condo board at 25 Central Park West sued the DOT in an effort to block the bike lane.

The suit claimed that the “DOT has failed to study the inevitable impact on traffic and the community of the elimination of 400 parking spaces, effectively shielding the proposed project from public review or comment as mandated by the environmental laws.”

This latest suit is the second lawsuit in two months to use “environmental review” as an argument against redesigning the street.

Last month a judge issued a temporary restraining order on plans to close six blocks of 14th Street to cars for that same reason.

But it didn’t work this time.

This afternoon, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge dismissed the lawsuit and denied the board’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Residents are divided on whether that’s a good thing.

“In this city where everyone is jaywalking, jay riding, jay driving I think the only way to keep people safe is with a physical barrier,” said Robbie Goldberg, a resident at Columbus Circle.

“I fear that losing 400 sports of parking spaces would be a little much,” said Frank Schnieders of the Upper West Side.

“Look at all these cars,” said Steven Tufia, also of the UWS. “Where are they going to park?”

Even the environmentally conscious say a bike lane could backfire.

“That’s just crazy,” said Mary Collins of the UWS about the plan. “Where are these people going to park? They’re just going to circle around and around and around. Spewing out more carbon dioxide.”

“I hope whichever lawyer is on the side of the cyclists and not the building is the better lawyer,” said Goldberg.

Construction on the long fought-for and fought over protected bike lane will go on as planned.

Construction on the bike lane is expected to last a few months.

