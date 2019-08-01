Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A person was shoved onto the subway tracks in Greenwich Village Thursday morning.
It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Broadway-Lafayette station.
The person who was shoved onto the tracks suffered a broken nose and injury to his arm but was not hit by a train.
The suspect is in custody. Police say prior to pushing the victim onto the tracks, the suspected another man on the subway platform.
The officer who responded suffered an injury to his wrist while making the arrest.