NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say two men posing as city workers robbed a man and woman at gunpoint inside their East Village home.
The suspects had on blue NYCHA uniforms when they knocked on the victims’ door Wednesday near the FDR Drive.
They said they were there for a gas inspection, but once inside, they brandished a gun, police said.
The suspects allegedly stole $2,500 in cash and some clothing.
They’re described as Hispanic men, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.