



– The Food and Drug Administration has issued a consumer alert for dog owners tonight advising them to steer clear of giving dogs pig-ear treats.

The FDA is not just worried about dogs. Public health officials have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of human salmonella infections connected to contact with pig ear pet treats.

Officials say humans could get sick too from just touching the treats.

As of Thursday, the CDC reports that there are 127 cases of human infection tied to exposure to pig ear pet treats with salmonella.

So far there have been two voluntary recalls.

On July 3, 2019, Pet Supplies Plus announced a recall of all bulk pig ears from its stores in 33 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

On July 26, 2019, Lennox Intl Inc. announced a recall for some of its pig ear pet treat products. On July 30, the firm announced an expanded recall.

The FDA continues to advise retailers to stop selling the treats.

The FDA has traced back some of the pig ear treats associated with cases of illness to sources in Argentina and Brazil.