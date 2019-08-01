Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After a month of waiting, Rolling Stones fans are finally getting some satisfaction at MetLife Stadium.
The legendary rockers took the stage in East Rutherford for their “No Filter” tour Thursday night.
The show was originally scheduled for June 13, but got postponed when lead singer Mick Jagger had to have heart surgery.
Fans say they can’t get enough of the rock and roll hall of famers.
“We’re pumped, we’re Jersey boys, I’ve seen the Stones here many times, in fact this is my third final Stones concert at the Meadowlands over the years,” Steve Bromley told CBS2.
The band will perform another show at MetLife on Monday. The tour ends Aug. 31 in Miami.