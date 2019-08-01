Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx woman has been indicted for a series of heartless crimes.
Latonia Stewart is accused of stealing from homes while people were at funerals.
Prosecutors say the 27-year-old burglarized six homes in Westchester from the fall of 2017, to the spring of 2018.
She allegedly found her victims by looking up obituaries online. Police caught her last May with her baby in the car after leaving the home of a deceased person.
They say she had jewelry in plain sight and even an obituary on her phone.
Stewart is back in court August 13.