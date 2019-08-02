NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people have been found dead inside a NYCHA apartment in Brooklyn.
Authorities tell CBS2 the couple in their 50s was discovered badly decomposed inside the building on Rockaway Parkway Friday afternoon.
Police sources say the two had not been heard from since last week.
The 54-year-old man was reportedly found inside a bathtub. The 59-year-old woman was found on the apartment’s bedroom floor.
The New York City Medical Examiner is working to determine how the couple died, but police added that it was difficult to tell if there was any trauma to the bodies because of how much they had already decomposed.
