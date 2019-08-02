Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Another section of New Jersey’s Lake Hopatcong is now open for swimming.
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Another section of New Jersey’s Lake Hopatcong is now open for swimming.
The Department of Environmental Protection lifted a “no swim advisory” on Thursday in Henderson Cove.
The cove is adjacent to Indian Harbor which was cleared for swimming last week.
The DEP says bacteria levels in those two areas of the lake have dropped to safe levels.
Lake Hopatcong is the state’s largest lake, and has been closed to swimming most of the summer because of a dangerous algae bloom.