



— Someone allegedly stole a dog in the Bronx earlier this week.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on July 28 in Belmont.

Police say the dog’s owner took his pet with him when he went to work at a barber shop on Park Avenue near East 182nd Street. The barber couldn’t bring the dog inside the shop, however, so he tied her to the nearest tree, which was about 30 feet away from the store.

An individual later approached the dog, untied her and walked away with the dog. It’s believed the barber was busy with a customer at the time.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned Hispanic male with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.