SCOTLAND (CBSNewYork) – Police in Scotland say two pilots who were set to fly a United Airlines jet to New Jersey have been arrested on suspicion of being too intoxicated to fly.
The flight, United Airlines 162 to Newark, was due to leave Glasgow Airport around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The trip was canceled after the arrests.
Authorities say the 61-year-old and 45-year-old pilots were held as part of a transportation safety law that covers on-the-job intoxication or impairment of aviation employees.
Under the law, the legal alcohol limit for pilots, navigators, and other flight personnel is less than half the normal limit for motorists on Scotland’s roads.