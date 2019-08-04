Comments
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A massage therapist at a New Jersey spa is accused of sexually assaulting customers.
The Ocean County prosecutor’s office says 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins, of Toms River, worked at the Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick Township.
Higgins allegedly sexually assaulted two female customers while giving them massages. The alleged incidents happened on May 21 and June 25.
Officials say Higgins was arrested Friday and is facing sexual assault charges in connection to both incidents.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case or anyone who believes they may be a victim is urged to contact Detective Nicole Testa of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027 or Detective Timothy McCarthy of the Brick Township Police at (732) 262-1100.