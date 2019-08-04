Comments
HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search will resume Sunday morning for a missing man in New Jersey’s Lake Hopatcong.
State police say the 24-year-old entered the water from a boat on the lake Saturday.
It’s not clear whether he jumped or fell in the water.
It happened just feet away from the Main Lake Market in Jefferson Township.
The search was called off Saturday night due to lightning and low visibility.