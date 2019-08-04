Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new restaurant nestled in the heart of Manhattan offering Middle Eastern comfort food inside a four-star hotel.
Lamalo, located at the Arlo NoMad hotel, features an incredible daily spread that will transport you to Jerusalem.
Chef Ofir Horesh stopped by with his recipe for tahini.
Lamalo Tahini
Yields: 4 Cups
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of raw tahini
- 1 and 1/3 cups of ice cold water
- 3.5 tbsp of fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1.5 tsp of salt
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients (except the water) to a large mixing bowl.
- Slowly add water and whisk until emulsified and in the right texture.
- Check and adjust seasoning as necessary.
- Better to serve at room temperature.
Delicious indeed