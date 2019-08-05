



– A man was shot twice in the back after a dispute about a parking space in the Bronx , police said.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. on July 28 in front of 1800 Popham Avenue near Montgomery Avenue.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was parking his car when he got into a dispute with another man. As the dispute escalated, the other man left the area, returning a short time later with a gun.

He opened fire, hitting the driver twice in the lower back.

The suspect took off.

The victim was rushed to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Police released a photo of a woman they say was with the gunman at the time of the shooting. In the photo, she is seen with bright red hair and wearing golden sandals or slippers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.