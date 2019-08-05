Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the driver in a Brooklyn hit-and-run.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the driver in a Brooklyn hit-and-run.
The victim was crossing the street at Belmont Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard at around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning when she was hit by a burgundy Jeep.
The 66-year-old victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.
The Jeep drove off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.