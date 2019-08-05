



— A homeless woman has been charged with felony assault, accused of randomly attacking a man in New Rochelle

At Larchmont Car Wash, workers are preparing to pool their tips to help their colleague, 38-year-old Lukey Vasquez.

Vasquez was brutally attacked while walking to work Saturday morning.

“We’re going to collect money for our work friend,” one man told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “We are worried for his family.”

New Rochelle police say Vasquez was walking on Main Street when a homeless woman suddenly plunged a steak knife into his back and ran away.

“The attack, as far as we can tell at this point, is totally unprovoked and random,” New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

Costa says 44-year-old Autumn Graham has been charged. She had been staying at the Oasis Shelter near the Metro-North station.

“She does have a criminal past and a number of arrests dating back 20-plus years,” Costa said.

Graham was grabbed near Library Green, a spot popular with homeless individuals in New Rochelle.

One woman told CBS2 the suspect was at times volatile and confrontational.

This is the second shocking act of violence involving a homeless person along Main Street in New Rochelle in the space of a year.

In July 2018, a homeless man, identified as Jose Olmos, beat a homeless woman to death at an abandoned armory.

The area near the armory is another popular spot for homeless individuals.

“At the end of the day, it’s not right. We live in Westchester. It shouldn’t be like that. It’s just sad hearing about stuff like that,” New Rochelle resident Maylin Gramajo said.

In a statement, city manage Chuck Strome said, “[Our] partner agencies provide homelessness services … We monitor those programs and will continue to do so.”

Saturday’s victim is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.