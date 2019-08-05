NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 4-year-old girl was found alone in the street Monday and police are still trying to figure out who her parents are.

The mystery child is currently safe at the 60th Police Precinct in Coney Island, reports CBS2’s Christina Fan.

A city DEP worker saw the girl standing at Shore Parkway and 27th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. and called 911.

Police responded but failed to find the child’s parents.

The child was taken to Coney Island Hospital and determined to be in good physical and mental health.

Police checked missing person reports and even took her back to the street where she was found to retrace her steps, but no luck.

Officers say the child is so young she cannot articulate her name or where she lives.