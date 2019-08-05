



The search for a 15-year-old swimmer is set to resume today off Rockaway Beach.

Friends said they were fishing and swimming when Maintain Odozi went out too far around 5:40 p.m. near Beach Chanel Drive and Beach 88th Street.

The Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD responded but had to suspend their search when it got too dark shortly after 9 p.m.

Friends said they saw the teen waving his hands and yelling for help. An adult they were with and even strangers tried to save him, but they couldn’t.

“The wave got so heavy, powerful out there, that he had to let him go. If he wouldn’t have done that, it would have been two that would’ve passed,” family friend Sherrell Footman told CBS2.

“My stepdad told me to get out the water, and he was pulling him, but he was resisting. I think he was having a seizure or he cramped his leg. So he had to let go, he had to let go, or else they both would’ve drowned,” another witness added.

Friends said Odozi was going into the 10th grade.