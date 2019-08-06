CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city declared victory Tuesday in its fight to go forward with its 14th Street busway plan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that they won in court after lower Manhattan community groups had tried to stop the construction.

The mayor says the city is now moving ahead with final roadwork.

The plain aims to speed up buses along part of 14th Street by banning cars.

Those who sued argued it was unfair to ban cars from the area.

