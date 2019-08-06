Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city declared victory Tuesday in its fight to go forward with its 14th Street busway plan.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that they won in court after lower Manhattan community groups had tried to stop the construction.
JUST IN: We prevailed in our legal fight to speed up buses on 14th Street! With this hurdle clear, @NYC_DOT is moving ahead with final roadwork so we can get New Yorkers moving on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.
Let’s get this DONE!
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 6, 2019
The mayor says the city is now moving ahead with final roadwork.
The plain aims to speed up buses along part of 14th Street by banning cars.
Those who sued argued it was unfair to ban cars from the area.