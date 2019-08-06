



After weeks of trying to find a buyer or investor, luxury retailer Barneys has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The chain also put itself up for sale and secured $75 million in financing to keep operating during the bankruptcy process.

“For more than 90 years, Barneys New York has been an iconic luxury specialty retailer, renowned for its edit, strong point of view, creativity and representation of the world’s best designers and brands. Like many in our industry, Barneys New York’s financial position has been dramatically impacted by the challenging retail environment and rent structures that are excessively high relative to market demand. In response to these obstacles, the Barneys New York Board and management team have taken decisive action by entering into a courtsupervised process, which will provide the Company the necessary tools to conduct a sale process, review our current leases and optimize our operations. While doing that we are receiving new capital to help support the business. Pursuing a sale under the Court’s supervision provides the quickest and most efficient means of maximizing value while ensuring we continue serving both new and loyal customers,” President and CEO Daniella Vitale said in a statement. “I would like to express my deep appreciation and profound gratitude for the continued support of our employees, vendor community and customers – truly the lifeblood of Barneys New York. Our decadeslong partnerships and relationships will continue for many years to come. We are unwavering in our commitment to executing our forward thinking vision on what retail should look like today.”

Barneys flagship stores on Madison Avenue and Seventh Avenue will stay open.

Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle are set to close, along with seven Barneys Warehouse locations and five smaller concept stores.

Click here to see court filings in the case.