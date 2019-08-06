BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Computer repair shop employees in New Jersey helped catch a man who was allegedly trying to find child porn.

The investigation started in September 2018 when 46-year-old Michael Iden, of Hillsborough, took his laptop to an electronics store in Bridgewater to be repaired.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says when the technical support team started to work on his computer, they found sexually explicit images of children. They then contacted law enforcement.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Iden’s computer, and officials say Iden’s internet browsing history indicated he had been trying to search for child pornography.

Iden was arrested at his home Monday morning and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the attempted possession of child pornography.

He was sent to the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-8477.