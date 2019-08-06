NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It seems like Mayor de Blasio isn’t very popular lately. Not at home in New York City and not on the presidential campaign trail either.
According to the latest Siena College poll, only 26 percent of voters in New York State had a favorable opinion of the mayor; 57 percent of New Yorkers had an unfavorable opinion.
The news gotten even worse for de Blasio and his potential spot in upcoming Democratic debates for president.
A Quinnipiac University poll shows that if the Democratic primary were held today, the mayor and other local candidates are at the bottom of the field.
Both de Blasio and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand received zero percent support in the 2020 race.
Only two percent of voters say they’d vote for New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.