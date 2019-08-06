Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officials are going to be taking part in Tuesday’s National Night Out.
The annual event focuses on building partnerships between the police and the community, and is typically marked with block parties, cookouts, bounce houses, and more family-friendly fun.
More than 70 locations citywide are taking part in the event.
