



Warm, humid conditions prevail this afternoon with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the mix. And while most of thunderstorms should remain sub-severe, frequent lightning with some downpours here and there aren’t out of the question.

Things wind down this evening with just some leftover showers and storms. The remainder of the overnight should stay pretty quiet with temps only falling into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms with the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm. And it will be another muggy one, as well, so dress appropriately.

As for Thursday, a cold front will move through during the day, so we’ll see our odds for showers and thunderstorms start to diminish. It will still be a little humid out there, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.