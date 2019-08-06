



Tiffany Cabán has called it quits after taking the Queens district attorney election to court.

Cabán told supporters on Tuesday night that her campaign was conceding the Democratic primary to Queens Borough President Melinda Katz after a judicial review of disputed ballots didn’t significantly alter Katz’s razor-thin lead in the tightly contested race.

Cabán was leading by more than 1,000 votes after the June 25 primary, but a manual recount led to Katz taking the lead.

The New York City Board of Elections declared Katz the official winner last week, but Cabán took the matter to court after claiming hundreds of ballots had been improperly excluded.

Many of those voters who had their ballots thrown out by officials were reportedly not registered Democrats, and therefore could not take part in a party primary.

A judge’s review didn’t significantly impact the final decision, leading to Cabán’s concession.

The primary fight for a spot in November’s election gained national attention. Cabán, a political newcomer, was endorsed by progressive freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 31-year-old first-time candidate vowed dramatically decrease the number of offenders prosecuted and sent to prison and even picked up support from presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The 53-year-old Katz, a veteran politician who served as a member of the New York state Assembly and the New York City Council, was the choice of moderate Democrats, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

