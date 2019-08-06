NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Feel like sending your taste buds on an adventure this month?

The food will be wild and the calories off the charts at this year’s New York State Fair.

Vendors headed to the two-week event in Syracuse are promising to bring some of the craziest food creations that only a child could dream up.

One of the newest heart-clogging menu items to be announced includes two hot dogs from the Pizza Emporium – a Mac & Cheese Bacon Dog and a Spicy PB&J Bacon Dog.

You had all year to work on that summer bod and we are here to ruin it in 13 fried & greasy days

Introducing 3 new foods from The Pizza Emporium. The Chicken & Waffle Pizza, a Mac & Cheese Bacon Dog and a Spicy PB&J Bacon Dog.

#NYSFair pic.twitter.com/7cbjmQZMMe — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) August 6, 2019

Not forgetting about their pizza roots, the Pizza Emporium has also promised New Yorkers a Cheicken and Waffles pizza too.

If your arteries have survived that first onslaught, Fried Specialties literally has the answer to finish you off – selling visitors the “Sudden Death.”

So what’s in the Sudden Death? A better question is what isn’t in the Sudden Death.

Well, We never said Fair food was healthy. Introducing Sudden Death by Fried Specialties. This meal is going straight for the kill with 2 burgers, stuffed with mac & cheese, pork belly and jalapenos, wrapped in a weave of bacon and then, of course…deep fried. #nysfair pic.twitter.com/b8gnCj9zVJ — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) July 24, 2019

Fried Specialties has loaded this sandwich with two angus beef burgers, stuffed it with macaroni and cheese, then added a quarter-pound of cheddar cheese and a quarter-pound of deep-fried pork belly.

If that’s not enough, the whole thing is then wrapped in a half-pound of bacon, deep fried, and served with a cup of cheese sauce.

Big Kahuna’s is bringing some crazy fries! 1) Caramel Crack Fries, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel, topped w/ whipped cream & colorful fruity cereal bits. 2) Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fries, coated in cheese, dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos & jalapenos. #nysfair pic.twitter.com/kqFB95GBLc — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) July 9, 2019

The 174th state fair will also showcase thousands of animals, many exciting rides, and several big-name entertainers.

All the fun and over-the-top eats will be available to the public from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2.