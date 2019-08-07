Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of raping a woman early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
The 26-year-old woman was walking home around 3 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York when the man approached her and started a conversation.
Police said the victim walked into a park to avoid his advances, but he followed and raped her.
She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He can be seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with the word “Drippin.”
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.