



The NYPD is looking for a cyclist who is now being blamed for the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan last month.

According to authorities, Michael Collopy was struck by a cyclist at the intersection of 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue just before noon on July 31.

The 60-year-old had reportedly entered the bike lane while in the intersection and was struck by the bike, which was headed north on Sixth Avenue. That unidentified cyclist fled the scene after the crash, leaving Collopy with severe head trauma.

First responders rushed the hit-and-run victim to Bellevue Hospital but he would die from his injuries on Aug. 5. The city’s medical examiner has now ruled that the Manhattan man’s cause of death was the result of injuries caused by the cyclist.

No arrests have been made but police say they continuing their investigation into the biker who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.