



Police are searching for a man they say raped a 19-year-old woman on the Upper East Side.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near East 95th Street and Third Avenue.

Police said the victim had gotten off the subway at East 96th Street when the suspect approached her and started a conversation.

They walked together for a few blocks, and then he raped her, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.